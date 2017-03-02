Piece of history found

Hotel owner Steve Sliwka displays the postcards that were discovered beneath the skirting boards of the Old Royal Tavern. Hotel owner Steve Sliwka displays the postcards that were discovered beneath the skirting boards of the Old Royal Tavern.

A discovery at the Old Royal Tavern has uncovered personal items believed to be over a century old.

While renovating one of the upstairs rooms, workers pulled back the skirting and discovered a treasure trove of items believed belonging to previous owners of the tavern.

Among the items were postcards that are estimated to be over 100 years old. Current owner, Steve Sliwka says that the postage stamps on the cards indicate that they date back to the late 1800s or early 1900s.

