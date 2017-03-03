There’s no stopping Trev

Trevor Edwards is ready to rake in a prize by participating in the city's weeding competition.

South resident Trevor Edwards is all geared up to tackle his nature strip for Council’s Clean Up Broken Hill Weeding Competition.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair, the active 69-year-old has a passion for keeping his neighbourhood clean where he can.

Trevor said he often rakes up weeds and leaves at the front of his Hebbard Street home, and even tends to neighbours’ nature strips when possible.

