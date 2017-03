Honour due to green belt visionary

Lilian Pearce in the regeneration area just off the Silverton road. Ms Pearce is a scientist who is researching "the regen" and she says the city should be proud of its place in world history. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

To us it’s just “the regen” but to environmentalists the world over it is among the first and greatest achievements in restoring a blasted landscape to its natural state.

The regeneration area’s only rival to the claim of being the first attempt at large-scale land restoration was in the United States in the 1930s, and that was at the same time that Broken Hill amateur botanist Albert Morris began his work to enclose the city in a protective “green belt” of native flora.

Now, nearly 80 years after his death, Morris is about to be officially honoured in his home town by scientists and environmentalists from all over the nation.

