Rivals at it again

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill’s A Grade cricket season reaches its climax today at the Alma Oval as defending champs Central take on 2016/17’s dominant team West for the premiership.

By finishing top of the table West went straight through to today’s grand final and should be fresh after the week off while Central battled past North in the preliminary final last weekend.

West, who suffered only one defeat this season to Central in round four by three runs, have easily been the best team and deserve to start this one as favourites.

