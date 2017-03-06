Keep it simple

Gary Radford Gary Radford

No-one was happier than prominent local Gary “Ripper” Radford when City Council decided to put on hold plans to relocate the library to Argent Street.

“Common sense had prevailed, which you can’t beat,” Mr Radford declared after the February ordinary meeting.

Like others, the passionate local businessman failed to see the logic of moving the library from its current location, particularly when it would involve council having to pay rent.

Please log in to read the whole article.