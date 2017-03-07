Silver City’s little helpers

The Riddiford Arboretum is now spick and span thanks to the efforts of these youngsters. Put your hands together for (back row, left to right) Kyandria Dennis, Jorja Bugmy, Barbie Johnson, Joana Bugmy and (front) Ava Martin (squatting), Serenaty Nancarrow, Mikey Johnson and Zada Martin.

Eight local children armed with spades of enthusiasm helped clean up the Silver City on Sunday as part of Clean Up Australia Day.

They set up at the Riddiford Arboretum with their gloves and clean-up bags and children braved the heat to pick up rubbish that had littered the site.

The effort was co-ordinated by Martha Gouniai who runs a Baha’i Children’s Class with the children each week.

