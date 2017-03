Blues keep a’rolling

By Emily Roberts

After a good response last year, “Get Your Blues On” will be coming back to the city soon.

Organisers, Mildura Entertainment, said last year’s show attracted about 300 people to the event held at the racecourse.

Mildura Entertainment’s David Storer was he hoping for the same or more this time around.

