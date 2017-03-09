Women’s Day a bold success

(From left) Pam Clarke, Ruth Tonkin and Kathy Skiadas waiting for breakfast at the International Women’s Day event at the Astra yesterday. (From left) Pam Clarke, Ruth Tonkin and Kathy Skiadas waiting for breakfast at the International Women’s Day event at the Astra yesterday.

By Emily Roberts

“Let’s make International Women’s Day every day.” These were the parting words of Eleanor Blows at a breakfast to celebrate women and their achievements yesterday.

The International Women’s Day breakfast was held at the Astra for over 60 people and, as one of the organisers Eleanor was overwhelmed with the response.

“It has been a brilliant day,” she said. “The room is overflowing with ladies. It is important to support days like these.”

