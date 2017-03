Men at work out West on home ground reno

These boys might look like they are having fun, but it's a lot of hard work. Haydn Vincent (left) and Colin Tonkin have been pulling up weeds as part of West Football Club's plans to rejuvenate their home oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The West Football Club is on a mission to clean up their oval with the aim of cutting the cost of training during the season.

Most of the surface of the Bill Renfrew Oval has long been unsuitable for training which means that West’s senior teams have been forced to train at the Jubilee Oval at considerable cost.

But a recently-formed committee is hoping to change all that.

