Danika on the charge for her dad

Danika Rowlands is running from the city to Mundi Mundi Plains today to help the Cancer Council. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Danika Rowlands is running from the city to Mundi Mundi Plains today to help the Cancer Council. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

A local woman, with the support of her friends and family, is hoping to run 250 kilometres this month in memory of her father and to help the Cancer Council.

Danika Rowlands has taken up the March Charge challenge and is aiming to raise $1000.

So far she has run 22km and today she will get her kilometres up by running from Broken Hill to Mundi Mundi, and total distance of 60km.

Please log in to read the whole article.