One more job on the line, union warns MP

By Andrew Robertson

A union representing Essential Energy workers has taken another swipe at Kevin Humphries, suggesting the Member for Barwon might be out of a job after the next election.

United Services Union (USU) organiser Rudi Oppitz said voters would judge whether or not they thought Mr Humphries had done the right thing by his electorate in the wake of Essential Energy’s decision to shed thousands of jobs across its network.

The comments are the latest in a public slanging match between Mr Humphries and the union, which was sparked when Essential Energy revealed last month that it was shutting down its revenue department in Broken Hill with the loss of nine jobs.

