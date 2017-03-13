Shining lights

Quota Club president Mary Jinks and Secretary Helen Sforcina take time out to play with the kids of Playtime Preschool, before presenting Director Tess Gilmore with a cheque for $500. Quota Club president Mary Jinks and Secretary Helen Sforcina take time out to play with the kids of Playtime Preschool, before presenting Director Tess Gilmore with a cheque for $500.

By Daniel Stringer

The Broken Hill Quota Club has joined the growing list of businesses and organisations to support the damaged Playtime Preschool.

The club yesterday presented Director, Tess Gilmore, with a $500 donation to help replace damaged and stolen items.

It has been a rough start to the year for the preschool, as they were the victims of two destructive break-ins over the New Year period.

