Shining lights
Monday, 13th March, 2017
Quota Club president Mary Jinks and Secretary Helen Sforcina take time out to play with the kids of Playtime Preschool, before presenting Director Tess Gilmore with a cheque for $500.
By Daniel Stringer
The Broken Hill Quota Club has joined the growing list of businesses and organisations to support the damaged Playtime Preschool.
The club yesterday presented Director, Tess Gilmore, with a $500 donation to help replace damaged and stolen items.
It has been a rough start to the year for the preschool, as they were the victims of two destructive break-ins over the New Year period.
