THE streets of the Silver City are set to get a bit more classier later this week when Glen Simmons gets his 1937 Ford Businessman’s Coupe registered. The retired boilermaker and motor mechanic picked up his dream car on Australia Day last year, parting with $40,000 for the custom-made hot rod. He’s had his eye on the car for some time, and when he saw the listing on Gumtree, he did the deal.