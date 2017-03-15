Featured Stories
Brave Broncos
Across three venues in Adelaide, the Wayville, Morphett Park and Pasadena stadiums, the 2017 SA Country Basketball Championships were held over the long-weekend, March 11-13. The Broken Hill Basketball Association team, the Broncos Under 14s boys made the semi final in the division three competition, and although gallant were defeated by the Port Lincoln Sharks. Against a bigger and taller opponent, the Broncos lost 34-51.
Ford fancier finally gets his hot rod
THE streets of the Silver City are set to get a bit more classier later this week when Glen Simmons gets his 1937 Ford Businessman’s Coupe registered. The retired boilermaker and motor mechanic picked up his dream car on Australia Day last year, parting with $40,000 for the custom-made hot rod. He’s had his eye on the car for some time, and when he saw the listing on Gumtree, he did the deal.