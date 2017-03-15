Brave Broncos

Cooper Burke reached double figures in three matches, with a highest of 13 against Whyalla.

By Peter Argent

Across three venues in Adelaide, the Wayville, Morphett Park and Pasadena stadiums, the 2017 SA Country Basketball Championships were held over the long-weekend, March 11-13.

The Broken Hill Basketball Association team, the Broncos Under 14s boys made the semi final in the division three competition, and although gallant were defeated by the Port Lincoln Sharks.

Against a bigger and taller opponent, the Broncos lost 34-51.

