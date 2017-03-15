City loses out

By Daniel Stringer

Broken Hill and the Far West have missed out after it was announced more than 2000 public houses will be built in NSW.

The addition of 2200 properties was announced by the Government last year as part of the Social and Affordable Housing Fund, and last week the contracts were awarded to five providers - Compass Housing, Baptistcare, St Vincent de Paul, Uniting and SGCH.

Compass Housing is the only one that services Broken Hill. It will provide 600 extra properties across NSW but none here.

