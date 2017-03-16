African trip offered fast fun

A beaming Kerry Turley got a few driving lessons from Dakar rally winner Giniel De Villiers. A beaming Kerry Turley got a few driving lessons from Dakar rally winner Giniel De Villiers.

Broken Hill rally driver Kerry Turley has just returned home from what he described as the adventure of a lifetime, test-driving a car worth nearly $500,000 through the South African desert.

Apart from the meerkats on the road, the landscape looked so familiar that he said he could have been bashing it around on the outskirts of Broken Hill.

The trip was all in aid of mate of Kerry’s, Geoff Olholm from Queensland, who had bought an offroad Dakar race buggy and needed someone to go to South Africa and give it a try-out.

