Let the games begin

Ladies from the Broken Hill Community Credit Union are donning green shirts and lucky charms as they practice their croupier skills before they manage the tables at the Sturt Club.

By Kara de Groot

Games Night will be held at the Sturt Club for the second year in a row, with a range of fun and much-loved games of chance on the board for punters.

The games will get underway from 7pm tonight, ending some time after 11pm.

Classics such as Unders and Overs, Heads and Tails, the Horse Game and the Money Game will be available, as well as many others, with a max payout of $500.

