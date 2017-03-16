Design entries on display

Broken Hill Art Exchange President, Susan Thomas, shows off some of the designs that will be on display as part of the exhibition. Broken Hill Art Exchange President, Susan Thomas, shows off some of the designs that will be on display as part of the exhibition.

By Daniel Stringer

The Broken Hill Art Exchange will hold the first event of the Desert Equinox for 2017, with the opening of the AGL Viewing Platform Art and Design Competition exhibition opening tonight.

Over 104 entries were submitted, with all designs now on display in the Geocentre as part of the exhibition. While only scheduled to run for two weeks, the exhibition has already been extended due to a high volume of interest.

The exhibition will officially be opened tonight at 6.30, with some special guests to help with proceedings.

