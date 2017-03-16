Drink drove ‘devil’

By Craig Brealey

A Broken Hill man terrorised an elderly couple in Wentworth by making bizarre threats and driving his car at them in their own home, the District Court heard yesterday.

The man screamed abuse at the 71-year-old man and his wife, and told them he was a “Barkindji warrior” and “the devil” before revving up his car and driving at their pet dog, then reversing and driving at the man.

Anzac Brian Sullivan (34) said that he was drunk and on drugs at the time of the incident in September last year and could not remember exactly what he had done.

