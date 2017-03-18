Hi there, sunshine

And the trophy for best television personality goes to ... Not quite, but Sunrise weather presenter Sam Mac (right) and Andrew 'Cosi' Costello were nevertheless excited yesterday to get their hands on the coveted Outback Cup trophy. The friends dropped into town to promote and enjoy Australia's best country race meeting. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer

By Daniel Stringer

Sunrise was in Broken Hill yesterday, broadcasting the weather and bringing some welcome national exposure to the Silver City.

Despite the early start a large crowd gathered at the Palace Hotel, with many excited by the opportunity to get their faces on TV.

Weather presenter Sam Mac was the main attraction, engaging with the crowd both on and off camera.

