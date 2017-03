KING CLAIMS CUP

Jacob Kerridge drives King Of Dreams to victory in the Rocky Baker Memorial Cup last night ahead of Bettatobelucky and Lifeinheaven in front of a packed crowd at the Memorial Oval paceway. PICTURES: Tyler Hannigan Jacob Kerridge drives King Of Dreams to victory in the Rocky Baker Memorial Cup last night ahead of Bettatobelucky and Lifeinheaven in front of a packed crowd at the Memorial Oval paceway. PICTURES: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The Rocky Baker Memorial Pacing Cup will remain in Broken Hill after King Of Dreams, trained by local Matt Schembri and driven by Jacob Kerridge, took out the race in thrilling fashion.

The field was full of quality horses from both here and out of town and they put on quite a show for the big crowd in attendance.

Runners were tightly grouped for the majority of the race, drivers unwilling to give anything away which led to a thrilling finish down the home stretch as King Of Dreams held off its rivals to record a classic win.

