Queen of the Outback Cup

Trainer Paula Trenwith with the Outback Cup Trophy on Saturday. Her charge, It’s Fred, won the main race to give Trenwith her fourth Cup win. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Trainer Paula Trenwith with the Outback Cup Trophy on Saturday. Her charge, It’s Fred, won the main race to give Trenwith her fourth Cup win. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Murray Bridge trainer Paula Trenwith claimed her fourth Outback Cup on Saturday and she is now just one away from the record.

Trenwith’s It’s Fred held off last year’s Cup winner Alpha Auriga and former Silver City Cup winner Honor The Moment who finished in a dead heat for second place.

Trenwith also led Nozi to a record three Outback Cup wins in 2007, ‘08 and ‘09.

