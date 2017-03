Fashionistas steal show

Chantelle Ross steps out during the preliminary judging rounds behind the Mick Robins grandstand. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

It was an outstanding turnout for the Fashions of the Field at the St Patrick’s Races on Saturday, with strong numbers in almost all categories.

The judges had to make some very difficult decisions, especially in the Colleen of the Course category which attracted 30 entrants.

Eventual winner Jessica Byrne was stunning in an outfit that appears to have been inspired by Frida Kahlo, the iconic Mexican artist with a very distinctive style.

