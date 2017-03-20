Fires, fights and a prang

Police yesterday said the crowds of the big events in the city were well behaved, but unrelated incidents marred an otherwise trouble-free weekend for emergency services.

Police will continue to investigate a brawl at the Musician’s Club about 1.30am Saturday after receiving conflicting reports about what happened.

About six men were involved in the fight in the poker machine section of the club, and police had to taser one of the aggressors, a 27-year-old man, outside the venue to avoid further conflict.

