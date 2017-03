Final crash

Darrin Treloar (rider) and Blake Cox win the NSW State Sidecar Title. Trent Headland, with a bandaged hand in the background, came second. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Darrin Treloar (rider) and Blake Cox win the NSW State Sidecar Title. Trent Headland, with a bandaged hand in the background, came second. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

A spectacular crash marred the NSW Sidecar Titles final at the Broken Hill Speedway on Saturday night, putting a dampener on an otherwise top night of racing before a massive crowd.

Broken Hill’s Rick Howse and Adam Commons had 3500 speedway fans on their feet when they shot out in front at the first turn of the final, building hopes that the state title would be returning to the Silver City in a couple more laps.

Roxby Down’s Trent Headland and Daz Whetstone were coming second while firm favourites Darrin Treloar and Blake Cox were third, and Shane Hudson and Eli Wright were fourth.

