New hope for lakes

By Emily Roberts

Suggested improvements to Menindee Lakes have been described by a water advocate in the town as a win for everyone.

Local State MP Kevin Humphries announced yesterday that he was setting the scene for the next stage of water reform in the Far West, putting on the table his outline to deliver Stage 3 which would leave more water for Menindee.

Mr Humphries said Stage 1 was always about fast tracking an emergency water back-up supply for Broken Hill, which was completed with works at the interconnecting channel at Copi Hollow and water bores.

