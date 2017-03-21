The grand Palace up for sale

The owners of the Palace Hotel have made the difficult decision to put the business up for sale. Partners (from left) Fisk Nagas, Selina La Rovere-Nagas, Esther La Rovere, Katie Shoobridge and Dave Shoobridge and their children took the time yesterday to soak up the atmosphere of the famous Priscilla room, one of the 42 rooms in the iconic hotel. The owners of the Palace Hotel have made the difficult decision to put the business up for sale. Partners (from left) Fisk Nagas, Selina La Rovere-Nagas, Esther La Rovere, Katie Shoobridge and Dave Shoobridge and their children took the time yesterday to soak up the atmosphere of the famous Priscilla room, one of the 42 rooms in the iconic hotel.

By Daniel Stringer

One of the most famous buildings in Broken Hill is set to go on the market.

The Palace Hotel is one of the biggest attractions for locals and tourists alike and is it now set to change hands as the current owners look to move on.

For the last eight years the hotel has been owned in partnership by local couples Selina La Rovere-Nagas and Fisk Nagas, Todd and Kellie Spain, Dave and Katie Shoobridge and Esther La Rovere.

Please log in to read the whole article.