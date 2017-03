First aid training about to recommence

St John Ambulance trainer Jason Hunt is about to start teaching first aid classes in the city. It has been more than a year since such classes were taught and they will start at the end of month. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

St John Ambulance NSW is offering first aid courses in the city for the first time since the training was taken out of local hands.

To mark the return, after more than a year, St John is offering 50 per cent off courses booked within the next month.

The first course to be offered covers everything from CPR to dealing with burns and will be run by St John Ambulance trainer Jason Hunt over one day.

