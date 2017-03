Locals among finalists for solar plant prize

Ex-locals Hilary Drew with her daughter Kerry having a look at the viewing platform designs which are on display at the GeoCentre until Saturday. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Ex-locals Hilary Drew with her daughter Kerry having a look at the viewing platform designs which are on display at the GeoCentre until Saturday. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Of the four finalists in the AGL Solar Plant Viewing Platform Art and Design Competition, two come from Broken Hill.

Designers from across Australia entered the $10,000 AGL Viewing Platform Art and Design Competition and the finalists were selected from over 100 entries.

The chosen designs for the final are those of Ben Waters from Melbourne, Timothy Bauer from country Queensland, Bryce Bessell from South Australia (a former local) and Shay Carthew of Broken Hill and his design partner Tayah Lee-Traub.

