Long road ahead

By Emily Roberts

Any changes to the management of the Menindee Lakes will have to be agreed by every state government in the Murray-Darling Basin, Federal Water Minister Barnaby Joyce said yesterday.

While local water advocates have strongly backed local MP Kevin Humphries’ plans for the Menindee Lakes, it will not be as easy as just putting the ideas forward.

A spokesman for Mr Joyce, the Minister for Water Resources, said any changes to current agreements will have to be decided by all parties involved.

