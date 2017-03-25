Mine pay talks

By Andrew Robertson

Employees at Perilya could soon receive a long-awaited pay rise as negotiations for a new enterprise agreement reach an advanced stage.

It’s been over two years since mine workers have received a pay increase after voting in late 2015 to rollover the existing agreement for 12 months to help ease the financial pressure on Perilya which was struggling under the weight of low metal prices.

Since then the price of zinc has doubled and Perilya, which sacked some 140 workers and cut production only last year, is now back in the black and in the throes of reopening the North mine.

Please log in to read the whole article.