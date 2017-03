Ready or not, here I come

Emmy and Carl Williams with their newborn Lola and first son Archie with midwife Chelsea Anderson who helped to bring both babies into the world. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Emmy and Carl Williams with their newborn Lola and first son Archie with midwife Chelsea Anderson who helped to bring both babies into the world. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

When Emmy Williams started having contractions last week, husband Carl stepped up to the plate to help deliver their healthy baby girl.

Carl and Emmy were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child with her due date March 21.

However last week, Emmy said she felt like the baby might have been making a move.

