Author on the job for outback novel

Author Meredith Appleyard browsing through books at the city library yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

Author Meredith Appleyard has been getting a feel for the outback to help set the scene for her next novel.

Meredith has spent the past few days in Broken Hill researching the book which will be based in the district.

She held a book launch at the Library last night and will host a Writer’s Workshop today. Her most recent book ‘No Job for a Girl’ was promoted at the book launch.

