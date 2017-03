Hot Lightning Cup

New Magpies captain Matt Sullivan will lead his side for the first time today in the Lightning Cup. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Football is back! Today the four clubs take part in the annual Broken Hill Community Credit Union Lightning Cup at the Jubilee Oval.

Clubs will use today’s games as their final warm up before the season proper starts next weekend.

This year’s format differs from previous years in that it will be a straight knockout competition between the teams in both women’s and men’s.

