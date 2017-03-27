Appeal to help Keith come home

Keith Gander throws a line over a jetty in Adelaide while recovering from an accident last year.

By Michael Murphy

The Silver City is being encouraged to rally behind a young man who suffered a terrible accident just before Christmas last year.

Keith Gander, 18, had just finished his schooling and had the world at his feet when he fell awkwardly off monkey bars and seriously injured his spine.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service airlifted him to Adelaide where doctors operated on his back, and he has spent the last three months at the Hampstead rehabilitation unit in Adelaide.

