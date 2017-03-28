Artist joins cause

Badger Bates with an artwork he donated yesterday to a charity auction.

By Michael Murphy

Artist Badger Bates has come to the party and donated one of his works to a charity auction, and he’s encouraging others to do the same.

Kathy Graham, one of the organisers of the auction, put the call out for the community to get behind a fundraiser for Keith Gander, a teenager who suffered a serious spinal injury after he fell from monkey bars just before Christmas last year.

Keith needs funds to help pay for alterations to his family home and to buy a reliable car with hand controls.

