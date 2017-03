“Gunman” pleads guilty

By Craig Brealey

A drunk man who told staff at the hospital that he had a gun and would shoot them all if they did not admit him has pleaded guilty.

The report of a “gunman” threatening staff in the emergency department had police speeding to the scene in bullet-proof vests late on a Sunday night in December.

When they fronted him with weapons drawn he allegedly told them “I was only joking”.

