Big can replaces bottle
Saturday, 1st April, 2017
The large XXXX bottle on top of a pub in the original Wake In Fright movie.
By Gary Bond
The TV crew currently remaking the 1971 film Wake in Fright are shipping a gigantic beer can into the city this morning.
A special semi-trailer is leaving Adelaide in the early hours carrying the 12m-high Castlemaine XXXX can.
The super-sized tinnie will be unloaded temporarily in Patton Park while workers build a frame to mount it on top of a local hotel.
