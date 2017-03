Big clash kicks off season

Liam King in action against North last year. King is now a part of West's leadership group and will be after a big performance today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Last year’s premiers North begin their title defence today at the Jubilee Oval against a West team determined to avenge their 71-point loss in last year’s preliminary final.

The game will also kick off the coaching stints of both Phil Bell at West and North’s Chris Jones and both will be eager to start things off in the best possible way.

The Bulldogs have named a strong team with all of their big guns included. Codie Howard, Matt Garrick, Anthony Henderson and Shane Dalby have all been named up forward while Jayden Kelly, Quinton Beavan and Eddie Morgan will patrol the midfield.

