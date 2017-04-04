Chargers deliver
Tuesday, 4th April, 2017
By Kara de Groot
Danika Rowland’s March Charge has come to an end, and she’s proud to say she’s been able to donate nearly $2000 to a local cancer network.
Last month Danika and her team ran 250km to raise $1000 for the Cancer Council, with any excess money to be donated to the Broken Hill cancer group.
They more than fulfilled that pledge, raising a further $1750 for the Broken Hill and District Community Cancer Network (BHDCCN), which provides financial assistance for people within the area who are currently receiving cancer treatment.
