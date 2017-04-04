Chargers deliver

(From left) Melissa Cumming, Danika Rowland, Jacinta Barraclough, Stevie Robinson, Chris Jones and Deena Tangey celebrate the successful run. (From left) Melissa Cumming, Danika Rowland, Jacinta Barraclough, Stevie Robinson, Chris Jones and Deena Tangey celebrate the successful run.

By Kara de Groot

Danika Rowland’s March Charge has come to an end, and she’s proud to say she’s been able to donate nearly $2000 to a local cancer network.

Last month Danika and her team ran 250km to raise $1000 for the Cancer Council, with any excess money to be donated to the Broken Hill cancer group.

They more than fulfilled that pledge, raising a further $1750 for the Broken Hill and District Community Cancer Network (BHDCCN), which provides financial assistance for people within the area who are currently receiving cancer treatment.

Please log in to read the whole article.