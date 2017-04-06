Taking the next step

(From left) Zac Tester, Eric Degoumois, James Howe, Daniel O’Neill and Eric Tumes are out in the world of study and work and loving it. (From left) Zac Tester, Eric Degoumois, James Howe, Daniel O’Neill and Eric Tumes are out in the world of study and work and loving it.

By Craig Brealey

Eric Degoumois would like nothing more than a job working on cars or motorcycles but he also loves taking photographs. If Eric could combine all three then he would be a very happy young man indeed.

Eighteen-year-old Eric is working towards that aim with five of his mates from high school who have ambitions of their own.

Each finished school last year and is enrolled in the local Life Without Barriers’ ‘Transition to Work’ program for Year 12 school leavers with a disability.

