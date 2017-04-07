Remains return home

Badger Bates explaining how the remains are to be buried. Badger Bates explaining how the remains are to be buried.

The ancestral remains of 10 Barkindji people were re-buried in Kinchega National Park on Tuesday in the largest repatriation in the park’s history.

It took Heritage Division and the community around three years to recover the remains from museums across Australia and bring them all home together.

“Barkindji elders and Heritage Division staff travelled to Sydney last week to collect the remains from Sydney University,” said Merv Sullivan of the Heritage Division’s Repatriation and Conservation Team.

