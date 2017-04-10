Roos belt Robins

West’s Josh Cieslik is tackled by South full back Angus Collins. West’s Josh Cieslik is tackled by South full back Angus Collins.

By Tyler Hannigan

The final score did not truly reflect the competitiveness of Saturday’s clash between South and West at the Alma Oval, which saw the Roos run out 97-point winners.

For three quarters, an under-strength West side pushed the competition leaders although they were still down by almost seven goals at the last break and couldn’t contain the rampaging Roos in the last, conceding nine goals from 11 scoring shots.

West began the game kicking with the aid of a strong breeze towards the airport end, worth around three to four goals but they were unable to take full advantage.

