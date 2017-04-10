Nick to return to East Timor

Ex-serviceman Nick Brown stands in front of the War Memorial on Argent Street. Ex-serviceman Nick Brown stands in front of the War Memorial on Argent Street.

By Kara de Groot

Ex-serviceman Nick Brown spent two tours in East Timor, and now that he’s completed his service he’s looking to go back with the ‘Timor Awakening’ program.

The program provides Australian veterans with a fully funded 11 day tour of East Timor, with follow up carer afterwards.

While Mr Brown has been to quite a few of the tour locations before, it’s been more than six years since he was last in the country, and he said he expects it to be a bit of a shock to see them again.

Please log in to read the whole article.