Worry over loose iron

Rowe Street resident Chris Howse stands next to the sheets of iron that have been left unsecured on his neighbour’s footpath by a building company. Rowe Street resident Chris Howse stands next to the sheets of iron that have been left unsecured on his neighbour’s footpath by a building company.

By Daniel Stringer

The residents of Rowe Street have raised concerns about safety after a building company dumped building materials on the footpath.

For the last 10 days Rowe Street resident Chris Howse has been in contact with the foreman of a building company replacing his neighbour’s roof regarding their practices.

Mr Howse said that almost two weeks ago materials were dropped off at the house, which created safety hazards.

