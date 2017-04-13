Merger improves prospects for massive mine
Thursday, 13th April, 2017
By Michael Murphy
A massive iron ore project that could provide a huge boost to the local economy took a step closer to reality yesterday with the announcement of a fast track plan.
Magnetite Mines has revealed it intends to merge with Lodestone Equities, a company which owns the rights to a large stretch of high grade iron ore near Olary, 150 kilometres west of Broken Hill.
Magnetite Mines Chairman Gordon Toll, who had a leading hand in the rise of the Fortescue Metals Group, briefed the Silver City last year about the company’s proposed Razorback project with a home base in Burra and mine site near Yunta, South Australia.
