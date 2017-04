Bush doof needs home

PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

The Silverton Bush Doof has been cancelled after event organisers said they didn’t receive police support for the event.

The event was planned by friends Cameron Stanley and Jordan Gilby to run at the Silverton Hotel next month, but was cancelled last week as police said they couldn’t support the event due to drug concerns, according to Mr Stanley.

“I respect (owner of Silverton Hotel) Pete (Price) completely, he was great about the whole thing, he was prepared to do a lot and wanted to offer something different for the younger people here,” Mr Stanley said.

