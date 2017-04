Try it, you’ll love it

Alma soccer player Emma Reeves. Reeves is also Alma's secretary and is on the BHSA board. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Alma women’s soccer player and board member has made a call to all those interested in the game to come along and give it a go.

Soccer has enjoyed a massive boom in the past 15 years in Australia with Business Insider reporting a 46 per cent jump in regular participants from 428,000 in 2001 to 623,000 last year.

This is in comparison to golf which dropped 24 per cent, tennis which dropped 35 per cent and rugby union that suffered a huge drop of 63 per cent.

