Closure “standard procedure”

The sign on front of the mini-pound over Easter. The sign on front of the mini-pound over Easter.

By Michael Murphy

City Council yesterday defended the closure of the mini-pound over the Easter break, saying it was normal practice to shut during holidays.

The mini-pound - two cages in a shed that is part of council’s rubbish tip compound - was shut over the long weekend, a sign put out the front pointing people to take unwanted animals directly to the main pound which is operated by local vet, Guillaume “Tabby” Tabuteau.

Tabby said he only found out about the closure when the police rang him on Good Friday. They had a stray they were intending to secure at the mini-pound, but they had to call Tabby when they found it closed.

