Cracking contest

Jordan Johns, shown running through the midfield in round one, returns to South’s team today to face North at the Jubilee Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Jordan Johns, shown running through the midfield in round one, returns to South’s team today to face North at the Jubilee Oval. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The Jubilee Oval will be rocking today as last year’s grand finalists face off for the first time in 2017.

North host South in what has become the marquee matchup over the past number of years. Both sides are the best in town and have traded the premiership back and forth since 2011, North with four and South with two.

Their last meeting was the 2016 decider and despite South going in as hot favourites, having lost just one game in the regular season, it was the Bulldogs who were triumphant on the day by 15 points in trying conditions.

